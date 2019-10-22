Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to wade into the shocking details exposing the plans by the governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, to dispose of an oil field, Atala Marginal Field (OML 46), belonging to the state, a few months to his handover.

The APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, alleged that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in Bayelsa was planning to sell the oil field to fund the forthcoming governorship election.

“Our law enforcement and anti-graft agencies cannot fold its arms while the state is being robbed to enrich the pockets of a few people and fund the election of the PDP in the state.

“The EFCC and NFIU must take immediate action before the outgoing Governor Dickson and his cronies bankrupt the state and sell our resources to themselves.

“Atala-OML 46, which was awarded to Bayelsa State by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), a subsidiary of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in 2003 is managed by the Bayelsa Oil Company Limited (BOCL). Hardy Oil Nigeria Limited (HONL) and Century Exploration and Production Limited (CEPL) are technical and financial services providers,” he claimed in the statement.

Details of the planned sale of the oil field, according to the APC chieftain were contained in a September 5, 2019, leaked letter by Bayelsa Oil Company Limited (BOCL), Secretary/Legal Adviser, Barr. Oruah Mark to BOCL’s Board Chairman, titled: “RE: SALE OF 41 per cent OUT OF BOCL’S 51 per cent PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN ATALA MARGINAL FIELD (OML 46) TOGETHER WITH ITS OPERATORSHIP TO HALKIN GLOBAL INVESTMENT LIMITED.”

“The scanned copy of the letter which I have made available has revealed that the Bayelsa State Governor, Dickson has perfected plans to sell the state-owned oil company,” he said.

Nabena further alleged that Governor Dickson had collaborated with the management of the BOCL to assign 41 per cent out of BOCL’s 51 per cent participating interest in Atala Marginal Field together with its operatorship to Halkin Global Investment Limited (HGIL).

“On September 5, 2019, BOCL’s MD, instructed that certain named board members meet with him in the office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Bayelsa State Government House for an important official assignment.

“We appeal to the EFCC to wade into the issue and investigate the incidence with the overwhelming evidence available. It is part of the plans to raise money to sponsor the forthcoming governorship election,” the APC deputy spokesperson said.

The letter reads: “Thereafter, I (Secretary/Legal Adviser) met him (MD) and he gave me two copies of BOCL’s board resolution for execution. The resolution was a document authorising BOCL management to negotiate, execute necessary documents to assign 41 per cent out of BOCL’s 51 per cent participating interest in Atala Marginal Field together with its operatorship to HGIL, inter alia. Unsigned copy of the resolution is hereby attached for your ease of reference.

“According to the MD, the document was prepared by HGIL and in a brief moment I asked him of the N10 billion loan facility from Sterling Bank which he was currently processing and whether CEPL and HONL settlement and payoff had been concluded.

“However, he explained that those issues were on-going but that this transaction was directed by the governor, and I was surprised that all these activities with a third-party investor was happening without my knowledge.

“In the evening of the same day, the MD called me to meet and execute some documents for him at Brass Suit Hotel,”

Mark claimed that the MD of the BOCL, Dorgu, requested his signature on a copy of Farm-ln Agreement and Service Agreement between BOCL and HGIL.

“The Farm-ln Agreement assigns 41 per cent out of BOCL’s 51 per cent Participating Interest in Atala Marginal Field (OML, 46) together with its operatorship to HGIL for a consideration of $4,000,000.00 on the basis of three installmental payments; to wit: $500,000, $1,500.000 and $2,000,000 respectively,” he noted in the statement.