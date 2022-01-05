From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has implored Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to probe alleged land racketeering against his former commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Victor Nnam.

The Enugu State Chairman, Adolphus Ude, in a statement, yesterday, enjoined Ugwuanyi to further probe some of the issues raised by Unam in his resignation letter.

He, however, noted that gesture of the governor to receive Nnam at the Government House, during the New Year celebrations, showed that there was no enmity between him and his former appointee.

“The party maintained that the land ministry in Enugu State reeks of monumental corruption, adding that the governor should be forthcoming on the issue of corruption and land grabbing in the state by making categorical statement about the cabal that frustrated the establishment of GIS as alleged by Nnam.

“Moreover, whereas we welcome the spirit of reconciliation, as a progressive party that stands against official corruption, we charge Governor Ugwuanyi to ensure the recovery of all illegally acquired plots of land in the state and other dubious transaction in the land registry

“Since Enugu is in the hands of Almighty God, the land scandal, which had gone viral cannot be swept under the carpet; as God frowns at fraud. The Ugwuanyi administration should come clean, before APC opens the Pandora’s Box.

“The APC chairman regretted that Ugwuanyi, while receiving Nnam, who came in company of his friends, family members and well wishers, behaved as if the good people of Enugu State were not defrauded of their valuable lands as he talked of true forgiveness.

“It is painful that the governor chose to ignore the crucial need for restitution, but promised to sustain the tempo of peace and good governance in the state and to improve the living standard of the people as the true heroes of democracy,” Ude stated.

He added that the people of the state “are waiting eagerly for the second phase of the rapprochement; where the governor makes full disclosure on land grabbing, which has become a household narrative in Enugu State, adding that unless that it done, APC would be forced to open the Pandora’s Box.”