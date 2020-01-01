Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has felicitated with the people of the state for witnessing 2020, urging Governor Seyi Makinde to fulfil his campaign promises.

In a New Year statement in Ibadan by the spokesman for the party, AbdulAzeez Olatunde, the APC saluted “the people of Oyo State for their courage, resilience and steadfastness in the outgoing year.

The party, however, urged the people to take more than passing interest in the governance of the state via the formulation and implementation of policy frameworks that affect their daily lives.

It reminded Governor Makinde to walk his talk by fulfilling his campaign promise that Oyo State workers deserve more than the national minimum wage of N30,000.

“We believe if Ekiti, Kaduna, Lagos and a host of other APC states had started payment of the new wage, nothing stops Oyo State government from paying, after all we are the pacesetter state.

“Of similar importance is the rule of law, with which democracy thrives. When actors obey the rule of law, that is when the beauty of democracy is appreciated. It gladdens one to read that Governor Makinde being quoted to have said he would not be ashamed to reverse himself where he had erred, hence our advice to the governor to consider toeing the line of nobility and statesmen by allowing the sacked, elected local government chairmen and councillors to exercise their mandate,” the party said in the statement.