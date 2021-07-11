From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), has called on its supporters and members at home and in the diasporas to take advantage of the ongoing online Continuous Voter Registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) to register and complete the process at designated centres to enable them obtain their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC).

In a statement signed by the National Secretary, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, the ruling party announced: “We want to remind members that the PVC is the only legal instrument voters can use to elect leaders who can sustain the national ongoing efforts of APC governments at the Federal, State and Local Government Areas to sustain its successes in renewing national infrastructure, transforming agriculture and diversifying the economy.

“APC members across the country should equip themselves with the voters’ cards to enable them vote in several forthcoming by-elections and other staggered elections culminating in the 2023 general elections.

“New voters can pre-register on the INEC portal, while those who have registered in the past can access the platform to review their voter registration status.

“Some of the features on the portal allow registered voters to update their personal information or transfer their voter registration to another polling unit. Registered voters can also request for replacement of damaged or defaced PVC on the portal.

“Again, new voters are only required to fill and upload their forms on the portal after entering their biodata and required documents, after which they are expected to visit an INEC state or local government office to provide their finger prints before July 19 to complete the registration and obtain their voter’s cards.

“We call on the over 40 million registered members of the APC to register as voters enmasse to ensure that the party continues to be the leading and winning party which has superior policies and orientation to implement projects and programmes aimed at improving the wellbeing of all Nigerians,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-chaired APC Caretaker Committee has constituted a three-member committee to run the affairs of the party in the state.

The Committe members include; Senator Hassan Mohammed Gusau, Chairman, Muntari Ahmed Anka, Deputy Chairman and Prof Abdullahi Shinkafi as Secretary.

APC, in a statement signed by the party’s chief scribe noted that; “the step followed the recent positive development in the Zamfara State Chapter of the party and the approval by the CECPC to dissolve the leadership structure of the party organs in the State.

“The CECPC hereby strongly appeals to those directly affected by this action to show understanding and consider this a sacrifice made for the growth of the party.

“The party assures all concerned that it shall ensure that inclusiveness, fairness and transparency are maintained (which are the composite ethos of our party) by the new leadership on all fronts.

“The party, once again, congratulates H.E Bello Matawalle, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State as he leads his State into the fold of the Progressives. Together, we shall win!” APC noted in the statement.