From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged the newly appointed service chiefs to consolidate on the remarkable achievements of their predecessors.

In a statement issued by the National Secretary Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John J. Akpan Udoedeghe,

the ruling party also welcomed the appointment of the new service chiefs following the resignation and retirement of the outgone Service Chiefs.

“We are confident that the new service chiefs will consolidate on the remarkable achievements of their predecessors in keeping the country safe and peaceful.

“The party calls for public support for the new service chiefs as they perform their constitutional roles of protecting our country’s territorial integrity and tackle emerging security threats. We also urge increased synergy among the armed forces in achieving these tasks.

“Recent incidents in the country has triggered quite divisive rhetoric in some quarters. It is counterproductive and dangerous to national security when we put ethnic spins to issues affecting us. In tackling security threats, we should criminalise crime, not ethnicity.

“As a nation, our strength remains in our diversity and we should continue to forge unity in that diversity. We urge peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding among Nigerians, irrespective of the part of the country we chose to live and work,” the ruling party noted in the statement.