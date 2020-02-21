Godwin Tsa Abuja

The outrage over the Supreme Court judgment that crowned Senator Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Governor of Bayelsa State has taken a legal dimension as the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approached the apex court to reverse its decision.

The apex court had in a unanimous judgment delivered on February 13, by Justice Ejembi Eko, sacked the governor-elect, Lyon David Pereworimin after holding that his running-mate provided false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But the APC, in an application filed, yesterday, by its team of lawyers led by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), with Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) also wants the Supreme Court to set aside the “wrong” interpretation given to its judgment of February 13, 2020 and the subsequent execution by the Independent National. electoral Commission (INEC).

The party is among others, contending that the Supreme Court, in its judgment, misinterpreted the November 12, 2019 judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja which it (the Supreme Court) affirmed.

The APC argued that the Supreme Court acted without jurisdiction and denied it (the party) fair hearing when it proceeded to disqualify its governorship candidate even though the Federal High Court, in the judgment by Justice Inyang Ekwo, which the apex court affirmed, refused the plaintiffs’ prayer to disqualify Lyon.

The party also faulted the interpretation given to the Supreme Court judgment by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in deciding to issue certificate of return to the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC, particularly wants the Supreme Court to set aside portions of its judgment where it held that the Federal High Court, in disqualifying its deputy governorship candidate, proceeded to disqualify its governorship candidate; and where it held that joint ticket of its candidates was vitiated by the disqualification of the deputy governorship candidate and that both candidates are deemed not to be candidates in the election

It further prayed the Supreme Court to set aside the portion of the judgment where it ordered INEC to declare as winner of the governorship election, candidates with the highest number of lawful votes; and where it ordered INEC to withdrew the certificate of return issued to its governorship candidate and the issuance of fresh one to the candidate who had the highest number of lawful votes.