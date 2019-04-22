Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto has begged Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to stop alleged political victimisation of civil servants perceived to be suporting the party in the just concluded elections in the state.

APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Isa Acida, made the appeal when he spoke with newsmen in Sokoto, yesterday. He said the party had been receiving complaints from state and local government workers on various forms of political victimisation and that such victimisation ranged from refusal to be paid salaries, punitive posting or outright removal from office; without any posting.

“Investigation carried out by our party has confirmed that these series of victimisation have to our dismay, actually taken place in many government ministries.

“This particularly concerns the Ministry of Health, Information, Water resources and, or its agencies, as well as the Government House. It has similarly taken place in many local government areas of the state. The worst affected departments are local government education authority, health and the administration department,” he said.

Acida added that the resultant loss of morale among civil servants was widespread, including those who are not yet affected.

“This will go a long way in dampening the general morale of civil service in the state. As stakeholders in the overall development of the state, we will like to volunteer some counselling to the government, that; no matter the amount you pay civil servants, his motivation and security of tenure will play a more significant role in determining his output,” he said.

Acida, however, appealed to APC supporters in the state civil service, particularly those affected to continue to persevere.