From Joe Effiong, Uyo

All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to trounce the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at all levels of the 2023 general elections in Akwa Ibom State, especially, the gubernatorial election, and take over the state.

Its national vice chairman (South-South), Mr Victor Giadem, who made the vow at the weekend when former acting national secretary of the party, Sen. John Akpanudoedeghe publicly declared his intentions to contest as governor, however, called on all factions to come together to achieve their aim.

Giadem, who was represented by Minister for Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, said: “As the elections draw near, there is no time to fight among ourselves but to come together and work for the actualisation of APC government in Akwa Ibom. I promise that the national secretariat of our party will deliver APC in not just in Akwa Ibom State but across the nation in 2023.”

He described Akpanudoedeghe as a man of goodwill who has the passion for diligence service to the people, adding that his ambition to serve as governor was another good opportunity that calls for support of all and sundry.

“When Senator Akpanudoedeghe, my brother and leader extended invitation to me to attend this event, I took it as an important event that I must attend. True to it, what I have come to see and the crowd here are clear proof that APC in Akwa Ibom is healthy and strong. I urge you to keep working for APC.”

Akpanudoedeghe, the first candidate on the platform of APC in the state to declare his ambition, in an address to party faithful said with him as governor, the tide of poverty and lack in the state would be a thing of the past.