Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Supreme Court, today, will rule on the motion by the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking that it set aside the consequential order that made the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the beneficiary of all elective positions in the 2019 general election in Zamfara State.

Already, there is mounting tension among members and supporters of the two political parties who have arrived Abuja ahead of the ruling.

Chief Justice of Nigeria be(CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, who led a five-member panel of the court, had on March 17, announced that a date for the ruling will be communicated to parties.

This was shortly after lawyers representing parties in the matter adopted their brief of arguments.

A short message from the Director Information, Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande, to journalists, said the apex court will deliver its ruling in the appeal on Friday, March 27.

The apex court had declined two previous prayers for it to set aside its judgments and these came from the PDP over the sack of Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, and from APC following the sack of the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon.