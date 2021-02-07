From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

An All Progressive Congress (APC) ward caretaker chairman in Benue State has been reportedly killed by some hoodlums.

The deceased, Tersoo Ahu was until his gruesome murder on Sunday, the APC caretaker chairman for Gboko South Council Ward.

It was gathered that Ahu was killed by some hoodlums at the venue of the training of ad-hoc staff expected to work during the revalidation/ registration of members of the party in Gboko.

A source who pleaded anonymity said the exercise actual revalidation/registration exercise is expected to commence on Tuesday.

He noted that while they were gathered at the venue of the training, the hoodlums suddenly stormed the premises and started causing mayhem which left several party faithful and shortlisted adhoc staff sustaining various degrees of injury.

The source said that the training was ongoing at a hotel located at the GRA area of Gboko when the hoodlums stormed the venue and demanded to know how they came about the selection of the adhoc staff.

He said the development generated to a heated argument which eventually led to open confrontation and a free for all fight resulting to the death of the ward chairman.

Contacted, State party Publicity Secretary, James Orgunga confirmed the death of the ward chairman saying Ahu was killed by hoodlums.

“Yes, the Gboko South ward council chairman, Tersoo Ahu was killed. They were around for the training exercise for the coming registration exercise and then, some guys just came and hacked him (Ahu) down and he died. That is the information I have for now,” Ornguga said.

