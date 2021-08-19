From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Appeal Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the ward congress in Ogun State, said it was dealing with only three major petitions submitted to the National Secretariat of the party, by aggrieved party members in the state.

Segun Ojo, the Chairman of the five- man appeal committee, while addressing the press on Wednesday before meeting with party members, said the committee was constituted by the national body of the party to resolve all issues surrounding the conduct of the ward congress election.

“We are in the state to meet with members of our party that are aggrieved as a result of the conduct of the party’s ward congress.

“We are given the mandate by the national body of APC to resolve all outstanding issues as members of the same family.

“We will listen to all issues raised as regard the Congress. The party in the state is not factionalised. Nobody has established any crisis within the party”. Ojo stated

Meanwhile, the Committee Chairman on Thursday, informed that they had listened carefully to all the petitioners and those in defence.

He told newsmen that petitions were received from Senators Tolu Odebiyi and Lekan Mustapha, both representing Ogun West and East in the National Assembly; elected party chairmen in 2018 and some members of the Congress Committee.

“We attended to all the petitioners till late night on Wednesday, and we will be here to listen to any other. All the petitioners have the interest of the party at heart. They want the party to be strong and united.

“There’s no acrimony in the party in the State. APC is in government in the state and we will not allow anyone to disrupt the peace of the state or disorganise the party”, he added.

He assured that the Committee will make their recommendations known and submit its report to the national body, adding that the effect of the report would be a guide to the forthcoming local government congress.

“It is a plus for Ogun state political class to have former governors of the state in the party. We will not allow anyone to disorganise the party. The party is one that is taking care of internal issues”, the appeal committee stated.