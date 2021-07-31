From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Plateau State Simon Lalong has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will retain power in 2023, following the peaceful conduct of the Ward Congresses in Plateau and across the country on Saturday.

The governor noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had given APC stakeholders across the country a marching order to ensure that the party’s Congresses are peaceful.

Governor Lalong spoke on Saturday while monitoring the APC Ward Congresses in parts of Plateau State and was accompanied by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen, among other top government functionaries.

‘The APC is waxing stronger every day, people from different political parties are trooping into the party and that is strengthening the party across the country ahead of the 2023 election,’ Governor Lalong said.

‘You can see how the Ward Congress is very peaceful, we have not had any contrary story from anywhere and that shows that the party will continue in government beyond 2023.’

Deputy Speaker Wase said the party had agreed to conduct the party Congresses based on consensus and assured members that the party will be fair to all.

He admonished those who were not favoured by the consensus arrangement to be patient and remain committed to the activities of the party.

‘For those who couldn’t make it through the consensus arrangement, I charge you not to be despair, but continue to support those who emerged in the interest of the party.’

Minister of Women Affairs Tallen called for the inclusion of women in the party hierarchy, from the ward to the national level.

‘I solicit the party’s stakeholders to ensure that women are adequately represented at all levels in the party and that will make the party stronger than ever,’ she stated.

She applauded Plateau APC members for their peaceful conduct during the Congress and urged them to sustain the spirit.

