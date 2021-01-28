From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned against membership registration and revalidation by proxy, insisting that all intending entrants and existing members must be physically present for the exercise.

This was disclosed in Abuja on Thursday during a train-the-trainers workshop supported by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) for officials of the APC membership registration exercise.

Speaking during the training, APC Director of Organisation, Prof. Ussiju Medaner had told participants at the workshop that the party has ensured that the composition of the membership registration officials comprises all gender.

“There is no room for membership registration and revalidation by proxy. That is why we have paid attention to cultural peculiarities and possible restrictions in some parts of the country by ensuring that the composition of the membership registration officials comprises all gender,” he said.

The training manual for the registration officials described the nationwide membership registration and party register update as an important and most unique element of growing the party in preparation for all future electoral outings.

“This is premised on the fact that the strenght of the party is the bulk of its guaranteed support and membership base. The APC in a bid to enlarge its support base and simultaneously create ownership mentality that will translate to improved members participation is embarking on the membership registration which include the energising of the registered members to be paying annual dues as contained in the party rules book,” the manual explained.

Meanwhile, APC, ahead of the membership registration, revalidation and update exercise, on Thursday began the distribution of registration materials from the party’s national secretariat in Abuja to all designated registration centres nationwide.

The distribution exercise which was supervised by the National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe alongside the Party’s Director of Administration, Alh. Abubakar Suleiman and Director of Organisation, Prof. Ussiju Medaner will be conducted from Thursday January 28 to Monday February 8, 2021.