From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was never prepared for real governance but in grabbing power.

Anyanwu, a former Senate committee Chairman on Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges, stated this in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

He lamented the intractable insecurity in the country, high poverty rate, unemployment and galloping inflation which he said had brought unimaginable sufferings on the people. He also descried the situation where Nigerians are grappling with unimaginable suffering and extreme poverty arising from bad governance in the last six years, while the APC led-Federal Government is busy showcasing its audio achievements.

“APC and her then presidential candidate, Muhamamdu Buhari had assured Nigerians of their commitment to raise their standard of living, construct good road network, offer quality education and improve on agriculture. Today, all their promises were mere deceit to hijack power. Today, Nigerians have been raped, shattered, dehumanised and abandoned..

“Nothing in Nigeria is working again; not even human lives and properties are spared. It is annoying that a country that is blessed with vast natural resources is increasing the pump price of petrol at will. Nothing is stable, prices of goods rising up and never coming down.”

He also lamanted the spate of kidnappings and killings in the country.

“No one sleeps with his/her two eyes closed. The society is tensed and charged over possible uprising anytime, any day. Civil servants, pensioners and the masses are crying. Civil servants and pensioners are yet to be paid. Hunger and starvation has risen to a high proportion.”