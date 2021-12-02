From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Plateau State, Hon Rufus Bature, has said the party is waxing stronger and stronger ahead of the 2023 election following a court ruling that struck out suit challenging the election of the party’s executive committee.

Hon. Bature in a press statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Sylvanus Namang described the ruling on motion as a victory to democracy.

He said, “Today, Thursday 2nd December 2021, respite came to the new Hon. Rufus Bature-led State APC Executive Committee when a High Court sitting in Jos, the Plateau State capital, struck out the suit challenging the election of the ruling Party’s Exco.

“In his ruling on motion on notice seeking for an order of interlocutory injunction amongst other injunctive reliefs restraining the defendants from parading or calling themselves Plateau State Executive Committee members of the APC, Justice S.P. Gang sustained the application for withdrawal of the suit and accordingly struck out the suit.

“It would be recalled that Mr Ishaya Itse and five others, had in a motion on notice vide Suit No.PLD/J500M/21, approached the Court on 27th October 2021 with several claims bordering on the October 16 State APC Congress in which the defendants emerged victorious as the duly elected State Officials of the Party.”

Counsel to the defendants, Chief Garba Paul, SAN, and counsel to applicants/claimants Barr. N D. Gwaison did not raise objections to the decision of the applicants to withdraw the suit which they said was strictly a family affair both parties being members of the same political party.

He said the ruling has laid to rest the controversies concerning the legitimacy of the new State APC Exco.

Bature saluted the courage and understanding of Ishaya Itse and his group, describing them as democrats who have an interest in the development of the party in the state.

He described the gesture as the beauty of democracy resides in the fact that individuals and groups are bound to disagree to agree.

