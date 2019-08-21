Joe Effiong, Uyo

All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus member in Akwa Ibom State, Enefiok Ekefre, has attributed the loss suffered by his party in the last general election to its depending on ‘federal might’ instead of awareness campaigns.

Ekefre told the governorship election tribunal in Uyo, yesterday that the general election was the most credible electoral process he has witnessed in his over 30 years experience in politics and electoral process.

Appearing at the tribunal as a witness, Ekefre also stressed that his party lost the March 9 governorship election because they failed to take its campaign to the grassroots as done by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The witness, who said he arrived his polling unit by 9:15 am on the election day, maintained that there was no violence throughout the exercise while Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials were very transparent in their conduct.

“As an experienced politician, I advised the party to embark on grassroots campaign as that was the only way to dislodge PDP which has been in power for 20 years in the state, but the party ignored my advice and that was why we lost,” he said.