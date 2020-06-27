Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress(APC) Kebbi State chapter has predicted that,with the constitution of National Caretaker Committee, the ruling party would emerged victoriously in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo states respectively.

Chairman of Kebbi State chapter of the party,Arch. Bala Sani Kangiwa along other state executive members, stated this on Saturday during a press conference in Birnin Kebbi.

Kangiwa, who thanked President Muhammadu Buhari,the Progressives Governor’s Forum, led by Governor of Kebbi State,Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu over their roles to restores unity ,peace, in the party, noted that, with the constitution of Caretakers Committee,the party would returns to it wining position as the ruling political party in Nigeria.

“We are now by the grace of God, intact and we are going into our winning ways. And hopefully, we are going to win ,insha Allahu, the two elections that are ahead of us, that is Edo gubernatorial election and that of Ondo state.

“We have confidence in the leadership of the National Caretaker’s Committee constituted, and we pray ,honestly, they are going to succeed in the next six months they are going to organize the emergency National Convention to elect new leadership of the party “.

Kangiwa also appealed to all members of the party, nationwide and Kebbi State, to cooperate with the National Caretaker’s Committee under the Chairmanship of Yobe State Governor, Governor Mai Mana Buni.

” Let me appeal to all members of the party in Kebbi in and nationally to please,cooperate with the Caretakers Committee under the leadership of Governor Mai Mana Buni to enable them to succeed .

“We also enjoin our members in the state to cooperate with the Committee within the next six months they have been given to operate and bring back our party to winning ways”.