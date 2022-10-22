From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has expressed optimism that the party would have a victorious outing at the presidential polls in 2023.

Tinubu, who stated this on Saturday while addressing party supporters at the commissioning of the APC presidential campaign office in Kano, charged members to redouble their efforts ahead of the polls.

“This party will see victory come February and this country will experience progress. …..This office would be filled with joy come 2023,” the candidate declared triumphantly.

He said that Nigerians will have no regret whatsoever voting for him as the next President as he would work tirelessly for the well-being of all

He urged party members not to allow the opposition to lie to them about the performance and achievements of the Buhari administration. insisting that the present administration has done very well.

Rather than be intimidated by their antics and lies, the presidential candidate enjoined them to take up their brooms ànd sweep Nigeria clean.

Tinubu appealed to party members who might feel that they were not adequately rewarded by their administration to put their trust in God

“Those of you who might think that they have not been adequately rewarded, forget it. The time of God is the best time,” Tinubu stated.

“God will answer your prayers. he will reward you. I promise that I will change the reward system once I become the president.” he added.

Earlier, the candidate was received at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport by the Governors of Kano, Jigawa and Zamfara States, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar and Alhaji Mohammed Bello Matawalle, who thronged the state with hundreds of their supporters.

According to the programme of the 3-day visit, Tinubu will pay a courtesy call on the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero on Sunday and will have an audience with the Emirs of Gaya, Rano, Bichi and Karaye.

He will hold an interactive session with members of the Tijjaniyya sect, Kadriyya Movement, Ahlus Sunna, CAN leadership, APC support groups in the state, among other functions.