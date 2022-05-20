From Fred Itua, Abuja

As political parties gear up to conduct their primaries, preparatory to the 2023 general elections, a leading group in the North, Arewa Development Assembly, has warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), not to impose any unpopular candidate on the North.

Chairman of the Assembly, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, while briefing newsmen in Abuja, listed the quality the next president to succeed Muhammadu Buhari must possess.

The Assembly specifically queried the sudden popularity of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan. It alleged that plans were underway to impose him on the party.

Danlami noted: “We as northerners are impressed by the general opinions in the major political Parties tending towards supporting power remains in the North come 2023 but not just any Northerner taking over from President Muhammadu Buhari but the best presidential material that the North can provide.

The Arewa Development Assembly (ADA), has noted with serious discontentment, the audacity with which the President of the Nigerian Senate, Mr Ahmad Lawan, has been going about his recent declaration to contest for the Presidency of Nigeria, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Nigeria requires at this volatile moment, an intelligent, visionary, determined, courageous and creative leader at this historic juncture. If APC wishes to lose the next presidential election, they may go ahead to impose anyone on the Party.

“We are displeased, by the self-serving Nigerians, particularly in the National Assembly, who are behind the push, for Ahmad Lawan as Nigeria’s President.

“We will continue to guard our democracy jealously. There are eminently qualified Nigerians from the North in the APC better positioned to be fielded by the APC. Only the best among them is good enough for us and the country at large, not anyone with demonstrable incompetence.”