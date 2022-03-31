From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Contrary to its earlier decision, the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has resolved to participate in the forthcoming local government council elections in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the end of the party’s meeting at its Secretariat in Benin City, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Peter Uwadia-Igbinigie, Esq, said the APC is fully prepared and will participate in the elections.

He explained that the decision of the state chapter of the party was in line with the directives of the National leadership, which approved the party’s participation in the elections despite its misgivings.

‘The Edo State APC emerged from an emergency meeting. Prior to now, we had said we will not participate in the elections. But the National leadership of our party has decided that we should participate despite our misgivings such as budgetary provisions for the exercise among other issues,’ he stated.

‘We are already prepared and ready to go into the elections headlong. We had said before that anytime the PDP government in the state is ready to conduct free fair and credible elections in the local governments, we are ready to present our best. This is still our position.

‘We are using this opportunity to call on all our members across the state from the wards to the local governments, to brace up and liaise with their respective executive committees on how they will present themselves as candidates for councilorship or council chairman,’ Igbinigie added.