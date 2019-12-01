Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Ade Adetimehin, has said that the performances of the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu administration would earn the party a second term in office.

He said the achievements of Governor Akeredolu in the last three years will ensure that the APC retains the state governorship for another four years.

Adetimehin pointed to the achievements of Akeredolu’s government in the areas of road construction, renovation of school classrooms and the regular payment of workers’ entitlements, as placing the ruling party in a good position to win any election in the state.

The APC chairman, who spoke at the dinner and award nite of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State Council, said the party will continue to serve the people of the state.

At the ceremony, which attracted political and professional eminences from across the state, the Union honoured prominent Nigerians, including an APC governorship aspirant, Hon Isaacs Kekemeke, Ondo State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Mr Sunday Adeleye, and Mrs Oladunni Odu, distinguished long time promoter of education development.

Other award recipients were Chief Oluremi Alex Ajipe, Mr Wole Ademoyegun, Deputy Majority Leader of Ondo State House of Assembly Hon. Olamide Oladiji, and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Prof Friday Okonofua.

Adetimehin expressed optimism that with the satisfactory performance of the Akeredolu administration, the party would face little difficulty in holding on to the state, and would continue to dominate federal elections for years to come.

“APC will continue to reign in Ondo State, we will continue to reign in Nigeria, we shall not disappoint the people,” Ade Adetimehin stressed.

In his address, the Special Guest of the Occasion, Ife Oyedele, who was represented by his wife, Omobolanle, charged journalists to continue to stand for the truth and objectivity in their reportage.

Oyedele, who is also the Executive Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Development Company, described the media as the conscience of society, adding that he would continue to support what would improve journalism as a profession.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, reiterated his administration’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of the journalists and other professionals in the state.

Akeredolu urged journalists to sustain adequate reportage of his government’s strides in all sectors.