From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Senator Uba Sani (APC – Kaduna Central) has expressed confidence in the chances of the APC winning the local government elections billed for Saturday.

Sen Sani gave the assurance at a stakeholders’ meeting attended by ministers, national and state House of Assembly members, commissioners and party leaders, which he chaired in Kaduna.

The senator, who was also at the meeting in his capacity as the zonal campaign chairman of the ruling party noted that all contending forces have closed ranks and restated their commitment to ensuring a landslide victory for the APC being ‘a performing party’.

He also called for ‘peace, forgiveness, oneness and forging of unity’ as the council polls draw near.

The senator asked for forgiveness ‘from those I may have offended through my actions or inactions’, adding: ‘I am also pleading with other stakeholders to forgive one another in the interest of our party and the progress of our state.’

He also urged stakeholders to throng their respective local governments and ‘intensively mobilize voters using the giant strides of our dynamic and resourceful governor as a tool.’

He also reminded the House of Representatives, State House of Assembly members and party leaders that the APC being a party of achievers will ensure that the next set of elected local government chairmen would follow the footsteps of Governor Nasir El-Rufai once they got the mandate of the electorate.

The senator, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, hailed the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani, for his contributions at the meeting.

‘Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly Rt Hon Yusuf Zailani made a powerful contribution at the meeting. He harped on unity and approach to the elections as a collective. He also committed to working with others stakeholders to ensure a solid and formidable front in the build-up to the elections,’ the senator stated.

Turning to the state party leadership under Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada and other critical stakeholders at the meeting, Sen Sani said they have demonstrated determination to ensure that the APC succeeds.

‘The state party chairman, Air Cmdr Emmanuel Jekada, members of the House of Representatives, representatives of both ministers of Finance and Environment, Commissioners, members of the state House of Assembly and other elders of the party in Kaduna Central made useful and actionable contributions.

‘The highly successful meeting has re-energized the party and put it in good stead to trounce the opposition parties in Saturday’s local government elections,’ the senator said.

