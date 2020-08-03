Emmanuel Adeyemi,Lokoja

A renown Prophet and founder of Arugbo Ojo Royal praying mountain, Odo- Owa Kwara State, Bamigboye Ademola aka Ogidan Jesu has said Pastor Ize Iyamu of the All progressive Congress will win the October 9 governorship election in Edo State.

The popular prophet while Speaking with our correspondent shortly after a programme, said God has revealed to him that the incumbent governor and candidate of the People ‘s Democratic Party will find it difficult to win the election.

According to him, the election will be very bloody and there will be assassination attempts in both parties while money will play prominent role in who will win the election.

In his words” God showed to me that there will be serious crisis and some assassination attempts before the election proper and there will be serious monetary inducements to woo the voters

” Governor Godwin Obaseki will be highly betrayed , most of the people he relied upon will fill him at the last minute, violence will matched with violence and money for money but at the end the APC will win the election” he added

While urging Nigerians to pray that blood shed will be greatly minimised in the election, he however urged all the political players to allow the fear of God guide them

On Ondo governorship election, he said divine arrangement favours the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede but that the power that be will try all they can to rob him of the Victory.

While warning that the election will be ‘ very bloody’ he urged governor Akeredolu not to under rate his embattled deputy , Ajayi who he said could spring out surprises.

In his words” divine arrangement favours Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP to win the election, but the APC will use all their might to collect the victory from him which will lead to serious crisis

” But the court will upturn the election in favour of the PDP, Governor Akeredolu should never under rate his deputy, the man has a great joker” he added