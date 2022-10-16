From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 69 Local Government Areas, Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) and Area Councils election in Osun State.

The Chairman, Osun State Independent National Electoral Commission (OSIEC), Segun Oladitan, on Sunday announced the outcome of Saturday’s election at the commission’s office, in Osogbo, the state capital.

He explained that the 69 chairmen were elected through a Yes/No in line with Section 106(1) (a) & (b) of the Electoral Act 2022 while the councillors were returned unopposed pursuant to section 105(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

According to him, out of 16 political parties that agreed to participate in the election, only one party, APC, “obtained and submitted the nomination forms for screening on behalf of its aspirants in all the Local Government Areas, Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) and Area Councils in the State.”

He stated that all the chairmen, their vice and councillors have fulfilled the requirements of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Electoral Act 2022 and the Law of Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, 2022.