Jabir Khamis of APC has been declared winner of the Sept. 4 chairmanship election in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Announcing the results on Sunday at Igabi local government secretariat, the Returning Officer, Dr Mustapha Musa, said Khamis polled 29,804 votes to beat his closest rival, Dr Ibrahim Yusha’u of the PDP who polled 10,865 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was contested by 18 political parties. (NAN)

