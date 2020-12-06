From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the Imo north senatorial bye-election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, the Returning Officer Hakeem Adikum who announced the result declined to announce the name of the candidate who won on the platform.

After announcing the figures scored by the various political parties and their candidates, Adikum said: “I hereby return the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the by-election held in Imo North on Saturday, December 5.”

According to Adikum, the election was keenly contested by APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with APC scoring 36,811 votes, while Emmanuel Okewulonu of PDP came second with 31,903 votes.

“APC won in five out of the six Local Government Areas in the senatorial district while PDP won in one LGA,”

While PDP won in Obowo LGA where its candidate hails from.

He continued “APC won in Okigwe, Onuimo, Isiala Mbano, Ehime Mbano and Ihitte/ Uboma LGAs.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof Francis Ezeonu, stating reasons why the electoral umpire was unable to return any candidate from APC said ” there are several court orders for and against Araraume and Ibezim of the APC”.

Recalled that an Abuja Federal High court had on Friday barred Ibezim for life from contesting elections, asking INEC to reject his nomination over alleged perjury on his credentials submitted to INEC.

Similarly, the Appeal Court sitting in Owerri also nullified senator Ifeanyi Araraume’s candidacy as the APC flag bearer for the election.