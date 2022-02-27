From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State have won the Ogoja/Yala federal constituency by-elections.

The party’s candidate, Chief Jude Ngaji, was declared the winner by the returning officer, Dr Edor John, of the philosophy department of the University of Calabar.

Details of the result show that the APC candidate polled 22,778 while the candidate of the PDP, Mike Usibe, came second with 20, 590 votes.

Other results show that Ongro Rock of the APM polled 135 votes, Raphael Okacha of the APP polled 75 votes while Ogonyi Joseph of the PRP polled 65 votes.

The PDP won the Akpabuyo State Constituency seat with Dr Ekeng emerging victorious.

Speaking after announcing the winner, the Chairman of APC, Alphonsus Eba, commended INEC for conducting a peaceful election.

He said although they lost Akpabuyo, Ogoja/Yala was more important to them.

‘For now, we can only say that we shall meet at a party and look at the whole process again because our agent at INEC, Mr Jimmy Aniegie, has raised an objection regarding some polling units.

‘From our end, we noticed that BVAS machines were not used in authenticating the results. So, we sahll look into all that,’ he stated.