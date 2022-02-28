Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Jude Ngaji of All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of Ogoja/Yala federal constituency by-election in Cross River State.

INEC Returning Officer, John Edor, announced the result, yesterday, in Ogoja.

Edor said Ngaji scored 22,778 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mike Usibe of the Peoples Democratic Party, who garnered 20,590 votes.

Reacting, Alphonsus Eba, the state APC chairman, commended INEC for a good job.

“The use of BVAS facilitated free and fair election,” he said.

Eba also commended President Muhammad Buhari for signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2022, into law.

Venatius Ikem, the state PDP chairman, said his party was still studying the situation and will respond at the most appropriate time.

“There were discrepancies noticed during the election in many polling units but the party will respond in due course,” he said.