The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Okigwe North Federal Constituency in Imo State, comprising Isiala Mbano/Okigwe/Onuimo, Ms. Miriam Onuoha, has won the rerun election.

Onuoha, defeated her opponents, Obinna Onwubualiri of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Uchenna Ubah of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA in Saturday’s reelection.

Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Frank Collins of Nnamdi Azikwe University, who announced the result said Onuoha scored 23, 690 votes, to defeat Onwubualiri of PDP who scored 10, 010 votes, while Ubah of APGA came 3rd with 263 votes.

He put the number of registered voters at 200, 684, while accredited voters were 38, 244 and total number of rejected votes were put at 815.

The total number of votes cast was 35, 198, while percentage turnout was 19.06 per cent.

While declaring Onuoha of APC as duly elected, Collins noted that 28 political parties contested the election, adding that the margin of lead between the person that took the first and that of the second position was 13, 680.

The Appeal court also ordered supplementary elections in 18 polling units of Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency and 12 polling units of Njaba state constituency.

The results of Oru/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency and that of Njaba were being awaited.