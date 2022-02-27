From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s House of Representatives by-election for Akure South/Akure North federal constituency of Ondo State, Mr Mayokun Lawson Alade has been declared winner of the by-election.

The returning officer for the election, Professor Deji Ogunsemi of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) announced the result of the bye-election on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The APC polled 26,379 to beat six other contestants in the election.

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Olumuyiwa Adu followed him closely with 24,201 votes, while Oluwawemimo Fadeke of the African Democratic Party (ADP) had 465 votes.

Also, Joseph Ajayi of the All Peoples Party (APP) polled 125 votes, Olaniyi Olufemi of the National Redemption movement (NRM) had 76 votes, Opawole Tajudeen of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled 68 votes and Olawale of Accord Party had 41 votes.

Mayokun Lawson Alade of the APC would now replace late Adedayo Omolafe whose death in August last year created a vacuum at the House of Representatives.

The election was adjudged peaceful by security agencies and observers.