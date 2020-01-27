Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Kolapo Osunsanya, of All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the election for Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North-East Federal Constituency in Ogun State.

INEC Returning Officer, Charles Onwuka, of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), announced the results on Saturday at Ijebu Ode Grammar School, Ijebu-Ode, collation centre of the constituency.

Onwuka said the APC candidate polled 25,959 to defeat his closest rival, Taiwo Shote of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 21911 votes.