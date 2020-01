Mr Nuhu Goro of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the rerun election for Sanga Constituency seat in Kaduna State House of Assembly.

INEC Returning Officer, Dr Haruna Aminu of the Ahmadu Bello University, announced the results in Kagarko on Sunday.

Aminu said that the former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly polled 24, 658 votes to beat Mr Morondia Tanko of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 20,206 votes.(NAN)