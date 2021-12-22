By Zika Bobby

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Conference has been slated to hold next month in Abuja.

In a memo signed by Stella Okotete, Member, Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) – Women Representative, esterday, the conference will hold between January 16 and 17, 2022.

She said tMrs Aisha Buhari would be the Chief Host and officially declare the conference open.

She said the chairman of CECPC, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, has approved eight respective committees to ensure a hitch free conference.

The Progressive Women Conference is the gathering of women from across the 36 States in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory to discuss the role of Women in matters of national importance, party progress and economic growth. The Conference would also offer an opportunity to bring women together for visibility, leadership development, and strategic positioning for future political office.

Key part of the programme would be the progress made so far with the Progressive Women Academy, the first ever Official Digital Learning Platform for the Nigerian Woman to acquire skills and knowledge they need to transform their lives, improve businesses and prepare for future leadership positions.

This Digital Academy will train over 20 million women, directly and indirectly, in the next two years.