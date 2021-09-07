A political pressure group, APC Women Lobby Group, has urged the Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, to support the group’s advocacy for more Political inclusions for the women folks in the party.

Led by the National Women Representative of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Stella Okotete on Monday in Abuja, the group stated that it is dedicated to creating a society where women’s participation and their ability to fulfil their potential are unrestricted, acknowledged and respected.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Media Office of the Women Leader, the group added that its task, among others is to influence legislation, regulation, or other government and party decisions, actions, or policies on behalf of Nigerian Women.

The statement reads in part: We have been going around visiting our leaders and calling their attention to the gap that exists which should be occupied by women.

“A culture in which women enjoy equal rights and participation in reimagined power and decision-making structures. A political Party in which women’s contribution to all aspects of life is recognised, rewarded and celebrated – in leadership, in care and in production; and no woman is left behind.

“Our Mission is to “bridge the gender- gap in political decision making process by advocating for increased women’s participation and representation” in Party politics and Government through advocacy, lobbying and capacity building for progressive women”

Members of the delegation included a member of the governing body of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Oyanbo Peace Owei, Blessing Onugha, Market Leader, Mrs Oluwatoyin Badmus, Farida Odangin, Aisha Aminu, Aisha Yakubu and Nana Abdulrahman.

