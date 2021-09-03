Women representative of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Stella Okotete, is organising a two day capacity building workshop for all executives of the Progressive Young women Forum (PYWF) between September 7 and 8 in Abuja.

Interim Publicity Secretary of the group, Theresa Tekenah, in a statement yesterday, said the workshop presented a unique opportunity for PYWF executives to identify with the processes, responsibilities and duties expected from them as well as create a blueprint of responsibilities for members.

He said the workshop would also be an avenue to educate the executives on the mandate and objectives of the forum, which include, nurturing young women’s political aspirations, supporting young women candidates for political office, empowering young women in office to mentor and be mentored by other women in politics, business and humanitarian services.

She said the first day of the workshop would focus on PYWF strategy across the state structure, building team and vision with breakout sessions. The second day would have the flag-off of the PYWF grassroots sensitisation and mobilisation.

Tekena said the National Women Leader has been working hard towards integrating women at all levels and giving them a sense of belonging which was being appreciated by all party members, especially at the grassroots.

“This initiative is part of her commitment and effort towards encouraging women participation and equal representation in the political space.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.