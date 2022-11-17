From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday avowed that Nigeria women and youth will deliver 40 million votes for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the women presidential campaign council flag off in Ilorin, the national women leader of the party, Binta Edu, urged women to lay aside all distractions, adding that, “the deal is 40 million votes for the duo of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

“We have a super candidate in Senator Tinubu as well as his running mate. The two of them will bring Nigeria to its dream land. This is the time to unite”, she said.

Edu also promised that women would be prioritized and urged women not to be distracted in their set goals.

Also speaking, wife of the president Aisha Buhari canvassed for a door-to-door and state-to-state campaign for the success of Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima in the 2023 general elections.

“Seven years ago, we did same thing and the result was glaring for all to see. As a result, the 2015 victory of the APC was one of its kind in the history of elections in the country. The result was neither challenged in the court of law nor in the public opinion. History is about to repeat itself. Nigeria women and youth will repeat same thing in 2023 elections. Under APC, the future of women and youth is assured. We as women will vote for our party, APC. APC is a party of peace and progress. It’s been carrying out its campaign devoid of character assasination as opposed to other political parties, except for commitment, mobilization and solidification of our youth. We want our women and youth to be under one umbrella to deliver Tinubu/Shettima in 2023. The women and youth of the Committee have become a movement and game changers for door to door victorious elections”.

In her speech at the event, wife of the APC presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, promised to stand solidly behind her husband.

“We as wives, we stand by our husbands to bring succour to the less privileged through entrepreneurship. For Tinubu/Shettima presidency, it means a greater Nigeria is in the horizon. The choice of Kwara is divinely chosen because the state is a state of Harmony”, she said.

Also speaking at the event, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state said that, though, the APC presidential candidate is not perfect, he would, however, get support of people from the state because of his “provable excellent track record as a people’s person”.

The governor, who called on the Nigerian people, especially women, to support the APC in the coming elections for sustainable development, said that, “As advocates of gender parity, we will work with Asiwaju to ensure that the rights and privileges of the Nigerian women are fully protected.

“Our support for Asiwaju Tinubu is not because he is perfect. Our support for Asiwaju is because of his provable excellent track record as a people’s person who is able to consolidate on the gains of the present, drive inclusive growth, and lead our country to become more prosperous.

“Asiwaju has the experience. He has the temperament. And he has the right network to make our country more united and stronger. By their antecedents, it is clear that the Asiwaju Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket is the most experienced and the most progressive combination available on the ballot in 2023.

“As the frontline state for gender inclusion and empowerment in Nigeria, I assure you of our commitment to making sure that women always get enough seats at the table where issues of public importance are decided”.