Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has said it will not bar members from vying for positions in the November 30 councils chairmanship and councilorship elections.

The party, in a statement by its acting Publicity Secretary, James Ornguga, said although it doubted the credibility of the outcome of the election, it would be unfair to stop members from participating in it.

The party said it took the decision after a meeting organised by the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), yesterday.

The APC told members jostling for pisitions in the council elections that it had no confidence in the process despite the electoral umpire’s reassurance of credible election.

“The party said it was suspicious of the BSIEC given the hasty nature of the electoral guidelines which seem to have been projected for less than three months and preconditioned to favour a certain group.

“Though the dominant tone at the meeting suggests that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have foreknowledge of the election and its possible outcomes, APC members have gone far in their consultations and it would be unfair to stop them from pursuing their ambitions on our platform

“For instance, while the aspirants are just accessing copies of the electoral guidelines and timetable, campaigns are to begin immediately tomorrow, with primaries expected to hold within a short time frame, like Student Union Elections.