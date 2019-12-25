Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Waziri Bulama, has said the ruling party will not impose any candidate for the 2023 presidential election against the interest of the majority after President Muhammadu Buhari served out his second tenure.

Bulama, who is currently the leading aspirant for the vacant position of the APC national secretary told newsmen, yesterday in Abuja that the party would sustain its democratic credential in line with President Buhari’s philosophy of one man, one vote ahead of the 2023 presidential primaries of the party.

Bulama, who served as deputy presidential campaign manager in the 2019 poll, maintained that contrary to the notion held in certain quarters, the President Buhari-led administration has succeeded in promoting free and fair election in the country since 2015.

“Our party is not one where leaders take a decision and impose. So, I believe, at the right time, the party will take a decision on this matter. I am not worried really, I am very comfortable and happy with the party. I am happy with what the party is doing in managing Nigeria.

“I am also happy seeing all our colleagues doing their very best in managing ministries, in managing agencies and departments of this country and delivering on our undertakings to make Nigeria work and work for the greater benefit of Nigerians,” he said.

Bulama also argued that the outcome of the 2019 presidential poll victory by President Buhari speaks volume of the fact that Nigerians appreciate the performance of the APC-led administration since 2015.