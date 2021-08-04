A group, Progressive Movement for Peace (PMP), an arm of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has debunked rumour making the rounds that 12 aspirants that participated in the party’s primary election for the November election, have defected to other political parties.

National Coordinator of PMP, Emeka Nnebedum, disclosed this in Awka, that “only three aspirants” had made such decision.

He said those affected include Chidozie Nwankwo, Ben Etiaba and Geff Onyejegbu, adding that their exit would not jeopardize the chances of the APC in the elections.

“We may also add that these defecting aspirants, rather than being assets to the party, are baggage, which a serious minded party shouldn’t take into an election. It is also clear why the trio made the desperate dash out of the party given that their purported defection came during the deadline for the closure of substitution window of names by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Their intention was never about service and the APC members saw through that. We also wish to state that other serious aspirants and authentic members of APC in the state are still with the party.

