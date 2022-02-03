From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All seem to be set for the much-awaited February 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the national leadership of the party has formally written to notify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The convention has been shrouded in uncertainty following the spate of crises rocking almost all the state chapters of the ruling party and the recent appeal by the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Reconciliation Committee, for a week grace to conclude its task.

However, putting the speculations to rest, the leadership of the party jointly signed by the duo of APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Chairman and Secretary, Governor Mai Mala Buni and Sen John James Akpanudoedehe respectively, informed the Electoral Commission that the date is sacrosanct.

The letter dated February 2, 2022, made available to newsmen, specifically informed the Commission of the party’s national convention slated for February 26.

The letter reads in part: