All seem to be set for the much-awaited February 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the national leadership of the party has formally written to notify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The convention has been shrouded in uncertainty following the spate of crises rocking almost all the state chapters of the ruling party and the recent appeal by the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Reconciliation Committee, for a week grace to conclude its task.
However, putting the speculations to rest, the leadership of the party jointly signed by the duo of APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Chairman and Secretary, Governor Mai Mala Buni and Sen John James Akpanudoedehe respectively, informed the Electoral Commission that the date is sacrosanct.
The letter dated February 2, 2022, made available to newsmen, specifically informed the Commission of the party’s national convention slated for February 26.
The letter reads in part:
‘Follow up to our letter referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/021/40 dated 11 July 2021 on the NOTICE FOR THE CONDUCT OF NATIONAL CONVENTION.
‘This is to inform the Commission that our great Party has scheduled to hold its National Convention on Saturday, 26% February 2022.
‘This serves as a formal notification pursuant to the provisions of Section 85 of the Electoral Act (2010) as amended.
‘Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly. While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem.’
