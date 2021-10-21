From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A member of the care taker committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Ismal’il Ahmad has said the headquarters of the party was yet to recognize any candidate as the legitimate Chairman of the party in Kano State

Isma’il Ahmad, the National Youth leader of the party, made the revelation n an interview with newsmen in Kano.

He said the party headquarters will deliberate on the matter before making its decision public while noting the representatives of the party that monitored the congresses were yet to submit their reports tio the party

Following internal differences, two factional leaders emerged from the October 16th state Congress of the party, with Abdullahi Abbas and Haruna Danzago both laying claim to the position.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Daily Sun observed that his disclosure contradicted the position of Governor. Abdullahi Ganduje who haf on Wednesday announced that the National headquarters of the party has recognized Abdullahi Abbas as party chair

or a similar claim by Ibrahim Shekarau, the former governor of the state that the party has recognised Ahmadu Haruna Danzago as the Chairman of the party in the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .