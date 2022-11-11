From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal, has reserved judgment in an appeal by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan in respect of the All Progressives Congress (APC’s), Yobe North Senatorial district.

President Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Memsen, who presided over a 3-man panel, reserved judgement after taking arguments from counsel on Friday.

The Senate president is challenging the decision of Justice Fadimatu Aminu of the Federal High Court Damaturu, which had on September 28, 2022, declared Bashir Machina as the authentic All Progressives Congress senatorial candidate of Yobe North.

Machina won the primary election organised by the APC in May 2022, while Lawan opted to contest the presidential primary election organised by the APC in June.

Lawan lost the APC presidential ticket to former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu.

However, Machina was asked to step down for Lawan but he insisted that he would not withdraw for the Senate President.

In the face of the controversy, the APC submitted the Senate President’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission as its senatorial candidate for Yobe North.

Miffed by the development, Machina headed to court to seek redress.

Specifically, Machina in his suit, asked the court to declare him as the validly elected senatorial candidate of the APC for the 2023 election.

Recall that

Justice Aminu had nullified the parallel primary election that produced Lawan on June 9, 2022.

Consequently, the trial judge ordered the APC to forward the name of Machina to INEC as the authentic winner of the primary held in May.