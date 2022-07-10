From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Concerned Northern All Progressive Congress (APC) Youth Forum has declared total support for the candidature of the former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as running mate to the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The youth Forum announced that a one million man-march would be organised in solidarity for Shettima after the Eid celebration.

The leadership of the group called on the Presidential flag bearer of the party and the party hierarchy to ensure that merit is considered over sentiment in picking who becomes the running mate of the presidential candidate.

In a statement, the chairman of the group, Hon Suleiman Liba, said that for the party to get it right in the 2023 general election, it must imbibe the spirit of justice, fairness and equity in all its dealings.

He said that merit should be the watchword for the APC, going forward.

Hon. Suleiman Liba who also argued further that it is the turn of the people of the northeastern part of the country to produce who becomes the next vice president of Nigeria, said the region has contributed immensely to the politics and policies of the country.

According to him, the region is blessed with a lot of eggheads who have contributed tremendously to the success of the party and that of the country.

The youth leader pointed out that Shettima is best suited for the vice president of Nigeria under the APC.

“There is no better fit for the cap of the vice president other than Senator Kassim Shettima.

“Kassim Shettima is a two-term governor of Borno State who did extremely well as governor even in the midst of insurgency that has ravaged especially that state,” he said.

Liba said for the eight (8)years that Shettima was governor of Borno State, laudable landmark achievements were achieved and, “to crown it all, he ensured that a credible successor in the person of the current governor, was elected.

“As Senator, Shettima gave his people the best of representation at the upper chamber of the National Assembly. Senator Kassim Shettima, in the spirit of equity and justice, was the first to declare support for a southern president in the next election, this act alone has endeared him to many across the country.

“Alhaji Shettima is a close ally and confidant of the presidential candidate of the APC, so it is believed both of them can work together in harmony and for the betterment of this country.”

Hon Liba declared total support of the group for the candidature of Senator Shettima for vice president.

