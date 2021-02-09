A youth group, GYB2PYB, has supported the steps taken so far by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mobilisation & Sensitisation Committee and Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello who recently received Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at a forum.

Fani-Kayode yesterday met with the National Chairman of the APC, Governor Mai Buni of Yobe State and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Pictures emerging from the meeting had sparked controversy that Fani-Kayode was on his way to decamping to the APC which he’s an ardent critic of.

Reacting, the Director General, GYB2PYB Youth Support Group, Amb. Oladele John Nihi on Tuesday congratulated the leadership of the APC, under the chairmanship of the party’s Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni, and all the party’s stakeholders, for demonstrating to the world how “progressive” APC truly is.

His word: “Having the likes of Femi Fani-Kayode in the APC is not only a plus, but a vivid demonstration of true commitment of the party’s leadership that the APC is home for all.”

The he added: “The desire to achieve a new Nigeria is a collective effort; as a Yoruba adage would have it, ‘a tree does not make a forest’. And for a sea to guarantee smooth sailing, proper dredging is required.

“The APC has shown to Nigerians both home and abroad, that there is room for everyone willing to contribute meaningfully to the development of our dear nation.

“As the party’s mobiliser, Governor Bello has shown great capacity in a short period of time and that the confidence reposed on him by the party is worthwhile.”