From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Secretariat staff and visitors at the All Progressives Congress (APC) that waited to give newly-elected National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, a rousing welcome were disappointed when he failed to show up at the headquarters of the ruling party as expected, yesterday.

Many had arrived the national secretariat in the early hours of Monday, hoping to be part of the reception celebration only to be disappointed when he or any member of his newly-constituted National Working Committee (NWC) did not show up.

Although some of the secretariat staff admitted that they expected him to resume on Monday in line with his promise to hit ground running, they, however, gave him benefit of the doubt to put things in order.

“The truth is that many people came to the secretariat to receive our new national chairman and his team today, but they left disappointed. You can even see the man who came to the secretariat on camel just to make the reception colourful but he left in disappointment at about 5.00pm.

“If you ask me, our chairman would have won the admiration of many if he had resumed today, but we also have to take into consideration his age and the stress he went through during the convention. We have relaxed our minds and expectations,” the secretariat staff told Daily Sun after waiting in vain till late in the evening.

Meanwhile, newly-elected National Youth Leader of the party, Temidayo Israel Abdullahi, has advocated reduction in the price of nomination forms for elective offices for youth members of the party.

Temidayo, who was elected as consensus candidate after other aspirants stepped down for him at the convention, said his appeal has become necessary as the 2023 general election approaches to enable more youths participate in the process of governance.

