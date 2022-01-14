From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has been described as the champion of youths,a strong benefactor and a tireless Father to youths in the state and Nigeria, in general.

APC National Youths Leader, Barrister Ismail Ahmed and his North West counterpart, Sadiq Saadu Fakai stated this in Birnin Kebbi at an event organized to celebrate youths and women inclusion in governance.

The event was organised by the office of the APC Youth Leader, North West, Kebbi Progressives Stakeholders and the National Association of Kebbi State Entrepreneurs.

Ahmed described Bagudu as, ” the Governors’ Governor, being the chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum , Chairman Presidential Taskforce on Rice and Wheat Production in Nigeria and the Vice Chairman, National Food Security Council.”

The APC National Youths Leader said that,Bagudu has demonstrated credible leadership, just as he has made tremendous contributions to ensure the even development of the state and Nigeria, in general.

” APC and its members at all levels are proud of his tangible achievements and we appreciate his sustainable inclusion of youths both men and women in governance. The future of Nigeria belongs to the youths and governor Bagudu has lived above board.”

On his part, the North West Youths Leader of the party, Sadiq Saadu Fakai said that, Bagudu is a Divine gift to the people of Kebbi State.

” He has relentlessly been working to turn around the fortunes of the state and Nigeria, in general, as a Senator, hitherto and as a Governor from 2015 to date. He has given myriad of opportunities to the youths and we will continue to cherish and relish this,” Fakai, added .

According to him, Bagudu has given opportunity to youths of the state both at state and national levels to contribute their quota to the development of the State.

‘” We decided to organise this event to appreciate what you have done to youths in the state after our request sometime in 2015 when we appealed for inclusion of more youths in Governance ‘, he said.

In his response,Bagudu,who is also the APC Governors’ Forum Chairman described youths as the engine room of any nation or government.

According to him, ” that was why our indefatigable leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has ceaselessly being according top priorities to the youths, in his policies, programmes and appointments.

” We must bring the youths into governance and always be ready to support them when they take risks which we expect them to take , in order for them to succeed.”

The Kebbi State Governor expressed delight that the state was abundantly blessed with brilliant, bold and courageous youths who are making invaluable contributions locally and internationally.

Bagudu also acknowledged the contributions of youths to his administration, public service, as well as the, ” good , hard working and resourceful people of the state.

Earlier, the State APC Chairman, Muhammadu Abubakar kana represented by the Deputy State Chairman of APC, Hon. Adamu Mudi Augie appreciated the governor for giving youths the opportunity to excel and also appreciated the organisers particularly, the APC National Youth Leader, North West Zone , Sadiq Saadu Fakai.