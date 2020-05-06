Tony Osauzo, Be‎nin

A political lobby group, Edo APC Youths for Justice and Development (AYOJD), has advised the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, against the imposition of a candidate ahead of the party’s primaries.

In an open letter addressed to Oshiomhole and signed by the group’s Coordinator, Alhaji Bagudu Momoh and Secretary Pastor Ephraim Erhunse, the group said it has been watching and monitoring activities of the party, especially those of the governorship aspirants seeking to contest against Governor Godwin Obaseki for the party ticket.‎

The group, while noting that all the aspirants have the requisite qualifications to defeat the incumbent governor at the primaries, however, urged Oshiomhole to consider antecedents, integrity, compassion, party loyalty, work experience amongst other qualities in supporting a consensus candidate among the four declared aspirants – Engr Chris Ogiemwonyi, Dr Pius Odubu, Gen Charles Airhiavbere and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

It said the party does not need a candidate that would be bogged down by court appearances over corruption charges or have any baggage over past political activities.

The group also urged the APC National Chairman and the party to rise up to the challenge confronting the party by zeroing in on a candidate that shows such sterling qualities.

“To defeat Governor Obaseki at the primaries requires a candidate the large spectrum of the party believes in and not one with imaginary followership.

“We write this letter because we know many persons hanging around some of the aspirants are not members of the APC. This is an important fact that should be considered. We, as the conscience of the party, will not allow the imposition of any kind.

“As a father and a respected leader of the party we want to appeal to you to be fair, just and sincere by listening to the wishes of the people that stand for truth and justice,” the group said.