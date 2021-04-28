From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) group, the Movement of Progressive Youth of Nigeria (MOPYON), has urged the National Assembly to enact law prescribing capital punishment for corruption.

National Leader of the group Remigius Nwaonu made the appeal in Abuja at a Leadership Colloquium and Awards, with the theme: “Sustainable the Buhari’s Leadership Style of Anti-corruption as a Political Culture in Nigeria; the Place of Progressive Youths in the new Nigeria”.

‘On the fight against corruption, we request the National Assembly also to enact an Act to pronounce corruption a capital offence punishable by hanging to serve as a deterrent to those going for various public services,’ he said.

‘Though to some Nigerians, the fight against corruption initiated by Mr. President in the last six years looks like a political jiggery pokery or a process to witch hunt perceived opposition,’ he noted.

Nwaonu, however, said that the present administration has recorded successes in the war against corruption and lootocracy which were done openly and defended openly by a previous administration.

‘In the survey carried out by MOPYON, we discovered that corruption in Nigeria is encultured already in every facet of human existence hence the need for this Colloquium especially with the administration of Mr President nearing an end and the 2023 politics systematically gathering momentum,’ he argued.

Nwaonu further noted that young people must set an agenda and be part of the strategic 2023 discussions, insisting that there is corruption in the overall framework of human existence in the society and in schools where morals and character should be built, there is corruption.

He insisted that the success made in fighting corruption by the current administration cannot be sustained if the future and successor of Buhari is not discussed, planned and prepared.

Nwaonu noted that in an effort to ensure that the anti-corruption success is sustained, the youth must be considered a strategic partner in the war against corruption and efforts for national prosperity.

In his keynote address, one of the resource persons, Dr. Toe Ekechi, said that while it is true that an accused is innocent until proven guilty; the party is morally bound not to encourage seriously accused members to fly the party’s ticket.

‘It has not been easy for Buhari’s tremendous successes and huge gains to be recorded since 2015 when considered from a broad perspective.

‘More than ever before, anti-corruption fight has become a respecter of no status or partisan leaning, both the high and mighty, ruling party and opposition members have been subjected to the weight and searchlight of the anti-corruption crusade of the President.

‘Over 10 former governors are facing various charges of financial rascality with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), while about two are already in jail and billions of naira has been recovered.

‘Unlike before 2015 when corruption mannerism used to be celebrated even as corrupt politicians and their allies strut the corridors of power walking shoulders high, with swag and impunity, today, the anti-corruption crusade of Buhari has become scary,’ Ekechi stated.