Youths of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), in Abia South senatorial district, , at the premises of the National Television Authority (NTA), Aba, protested against the recent nomination, by the Presidency, of Nwogu Nwogu into the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The youths, numbering more than 200, condemned the reappointment of Nwogu, stressing that there was an urgent need to withdraw his name as commissioner because allowing it would be tantamount to condoning indiscipline and anti-party activities

Speaking to newsmen, the leader of Abia South APC youths, Prince Abana Chigozie Abana, said they found it necessary to draw the attention of the Presidency to the anomaly, describing the reappointment of Nwogu as a tacit endorsement of treachery and betrayal of trust.

He emphasised the importance of the recommendations and input of chieftains and leaders from Ukwa APC such as Sir Marc Wabara, the Abia South Presidential Campaign Coordinator during the last elections, on issues relating to the NDDC, adding that Ukwa being the only oil-producing area in Abia State deserved appropriate recognition in order to appreciate those who worked for the party in the area.

He stated that the havoc caused the APC by the unwholesome conduct of Nwogu and Chief Ikechi Emenike during the last general elections resulted in serious confusion and eventual bad performance of the party from the Presidential to the House of Assembly elections in Abia State.

Abana, who cautioned on the dire consequences of retaining Nwogu’s name, wondered how a man whose benefactor ensured that there was no peace in Abia APC could be allowed to influence the appointment of Nwogu.

He stated that Nwogu did not work for the APC resulting in the party losing in his ward in the 2019 general elections.

Also speaking, one of the APC youth leaders in Ukwa West local government area, the home of the nominee, Gideon Godspower, pointed out that the fate of the APC in his area had been hanging in the balance since Nwogu was announced as the Abia State representative on the board of the NDDC, adding that immediately Nwogu’s name was announced as a member of the last board, he created a faction in Ukwa West APC and the situation had remained till today.

He described Nwogu’s reappointment as the quickest way to kill the party in his area, noting that the spirit of genuine party people that worked for the APC in Ukwa had been dampened following Nwogu’s nomination.

Some of the placards displayed by the youths, who came from the six local government areas that makeup Abia South, had such inscriptions as “Nwogu Nwogu is Ikechi Emenike’s stooge”, and “Nwogu Nwogu bad luck for APC Ukwa.”