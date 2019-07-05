Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Youths from the Coalition of All Progressive Congress (APC) have listed 100 names to be submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointments into various political offices.

The youths said they played a great role in the emergence of President Buhari as winner of 2019 presidential election, and should be given opportunity to participate in governance.

Coordinator of the coalition, Vincent Anthony Ubani, told journalists in Abuja, that the list contains names of young people who have distinguished themselves in their chosen career field.

He confirmed that the list has been properly screened and ready for submission to the President.

Ubani said: “We have carefully selected young people and unemployed graduates who are entrepreneurs and technocrats from the 36 states and FCT, and their names would be submitted to the President for appointment opportunity.

“Our goal is to see that #Next Level agenda is recorded in the history book of Nigeria as the best and the only tenure that turned the history book around for a new dawn, a new era shall emerge in 2023.

“We have consulted widely to get the opinions and input of relevant stakeholders. We met with Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF). We also met with Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), and we demanded for a ministerial slot, at least, for youths and sport development and other political appointments into the governance of the country”.

Secretary of the coalition, Joel Eze, appealed to President Buhari to reserve certain appointments for youths, so they can be part of the next level agenda.

He said: “We believe in Mr. President. He is a man of integrity and we are sure we will consider the youth in his next level agenda”.